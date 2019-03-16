Michael David Lowrey, 29, of Lake Charles, La., died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his residence.

Michael was born Feb. 4, 1990, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a life-long resident, and was a 2008 graduate of LaGrange High School. Throughout the years, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing his guitar, but has maintained a love for his pride and joy, his red Mustang.

Michael is survived by his parents, Russell and Susan Lowrey; brother, Daniel Paul Lowrey; aunts and uncles, Chris Vidrine, Marlene Vidrine Barrilleaux, Sharon Powell (Keith), Mark Lowrey (Esther), and Terry Lowrey (Beth); and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, JP and Janis Lowrey and Russell and Grace Vidrine; uncles, Marty Vidrine and Clay Barrilleaux; great-uncle, Don Chapman.

His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.