Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Michael David Lowrey Obituary
Michael David Lowrey, 29, of Lake Charles, La., died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his residence.
Michael was born Feb. 4, 1990, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a life-long resident, and was a 2008 graduate of LaGrange High School. Throughout the years, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing his guitar, but has maintained a love for his pride and joy, his red Mustang.
Michael is survived by his parents, Russell and Susan Lowrey; brother, Daniel Paul Lowrey; aunts and uncles, Chris Vidrine, Marlene Vidrine Barrilleaux, Sharon Powell (Keith), Mark Lowrey (Esther), and Terry Lowrey (Beth); and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, JP and Janis Lowrey and Russell and Grace Vidrine; uncles, Marty Vidrine and Clay Barrilleaux; great-uncle, Don Chapman.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 16, 2019
