JENNINGS - Michael David Snyder was born in Chaleroi, Pa., on September 17, 1948 to Charles Snyder and Marcella Ski Snyder. He was called from his earthly life by his Heavenly Father March 16, 2019, with his beloved wife by his side. Michael served our country honorably in the Army. He loved to work in his shop doing woodwork, fixing things around the house, being on his computer and entertaining all the neighborhood children. Michael also enjoyed watching wrestling and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most of all, Michael loved spending time with his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sylvia Hargrave Snyder of Roanoke, La.; his daughter, Kimberly Davis (Shawn) of Brookville Fla.; his three brothers, Dennis Snyder (Connie) of Washington, Pa., George Snyder (Gloria) of Monessen, Pa., and Joseph Snyder (Deborah) of Poulsbo, Wash.; and his two wonderful grandchildren, Tyler and Coral Davis of Brookville, Fla.

Michael was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Marcella Snyder; his sisters, Grace Suss and Annabelle Oas; and his brothers, Thomas, Henry, William, Francis, Charles and Robert Snyder.

Funeral Services for Michael David Snyder, 70 of Roanoke, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, La., with Father Charles McMillin officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be be from 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Theresa Henchee. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of his Service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.