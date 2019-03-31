Those who knew THE Michael Doyle Morgan, 73, knew a contrarian perfectionist who nevertheless inspired true love and loyalty from those who knew him best. He would, in return, have given any of them the shirt off his back (all the while grumbling about it).

He was born the third of four boys in Lake Charles, La., on Nov. 4, 1945, to the late Dale Eugene Morgan and Cecilia Guintard Morgan. His asthma prevented him from enlisting in the military, although he maintained an avid interest in the military and its history throughout his life. Instead, he spent five decades mitigating disasters and laying down the law all over the world as a chemical engineer, and retired twice, for the second and last time from ChemAqua in Macon, Ga., in 2018.

He passed away on the morning of March 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Claudette Brashear Morgan; his daughter, Rebecca; his son, Brian; his granddaughter, Grace; and numerous other relatives and friends, few of whom are especially surprised that he was as compulsively early for this one last thing as he was for every other occasion and life event.

At his request, there will be no memorial service. Instead, the family asks that those so inclined celebrate his life as he lived it: with verve, inappropriate jokes, and good food and drink, surrounded by friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , the , and Encompass Hospice in Macon, Georgia are welcomed. Published in American Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary