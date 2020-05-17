Michael Earl "Mike" Reynolds, 62, was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born to Jack and Amy Lois Peet Reynolds in Lake Charles, La., Mike graduated from St. Louis High School in 1976 and was a member of St. Theodore Catholic

Church. He served his country for more than 20 years as a recruiter for the Louisiana Army National Guard. Mike was an avid LSU sports fan, and he spent some of the most special times in his life while he was on his back porch.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his beloved mother, Amy Peet Reynolds; and his loving wife, Tammy Ware Reynolds, both of Moss Bluff; one son, David Reynolds and wife Carmen of Montgomery, Texas; one daughter, Tiffani Serrano and husband Raul of The Woodlands, Texas; one stepson, John Hazelton and wife Adriene of Oberlin, La.; his brother, Phillip Reynolds and wife Stephanie of Lake Charles; his sister, Cindy Robbins and husband Kevin, also of Moss Bluff; and six grandchildren, Brooks and Shylah Reynolds, Mason, Lawson, and Branson Hazelton; and his granddaughter-on-the-way, Evelyn Reynolds.

Mike was preceded in death by his father; and by one brother, Raymond Reynolds.

Cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care of their beloved Mike to his very special hospice nurse, Ann Marie of Heart of Hospice.

