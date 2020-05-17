Michael E "Mike" Reynolds
1958 - 2020
Michael Earl "Mike" Reynolds, 62, was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, following a brief illness.
Born to Jack and Amy Lois Peet Reynolds in Lake Charles, La., Mike graduated from St. Louis High School in 1976 and was a member of St. Theodore Catholic
Church. He served his country for more than 20 years as a recruiter for the Louisiana Army National Guard. Mike was an avid LSU sports fan, and he spent some of the most special times in his life while he was on his back porch.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his beloved mother, Amy Peet Reynolds; and his loving wife, Tammy Ware Reynolds, both of Moss Bluff; one son, David Reynolds and wife Carmen of Montgomery, Texas; one daughter, Tiffani Serrano and husband Raul of The Woodlands, Texas; one stepson, John Hazelton and wife Adriene of Oberlin, La.; his brother, Phillip Reynolds and wife Stephanie of Lake Charles; his sister, Cindy Robbins and husband Kevin, also of Moss Bluff; and six grandchildren, Brooks and Shylah Reynolds, Mason, Lawson, and Branson Hazelton; and his granddaughter-on-the-way, Evelyn Reynolds.
Mike was preceded in death by his father; and by one brother, Raymond Reynolds.
Cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care of their beloved Mike to his very special hospice nurse, Ann Marie of Heart of Hospice.

Published in American Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
A good man sorry for your loss
Linda Mac
Family
May 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mike he was a great classmate. My prayers are with all.
Christine Savoie
Classmate
May 14, 2020
Please accept my heart felt condolences for the loss of Mike. Mike was a great young man who took pride in all he did for God,Country,Family and Job.We served together until my retirement in 1989 from the National Guard. We shared many adventures during our summer camps and weekend drills. Mike always had a smile, a handshake for all and brought laughter to many. Mike Rest In Eternal Peace my friend.
GDAP ✝
Andy Ardoin
Friend
May 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for the Reynolds family. Our prayers are for Michael and his family. He was a good person.
Tom Couste
Friend
May 14, 2020
Rest In Peace ... Charles LeBlanc
Charles LeBlanc
Teacher
May 14, 2020
Mark R. Sutherland
Friend
May 14, 2020
You were a great brother n law. Also a really great person always looking out for the family. You also did great serving our country. Im proud to call you family. God bless you and we will miss you greatly
Denise Reynolds
Sister
May 14, 2020
RIP Mike! You were such a good man to my cousin Tammy Lynn!
Lorrie Doyle Johnson
Friend
May 14, 2020
I am continuing to pray for you and your family. So sorry for your loss. I love you.
Yvette McCoy
Family
May 14, 2020
Tammy I am sorry to hear of your loss. Mike was a wonderful person. Im
Happy I got to meet him and enjoy good times with you and Mike at the LSU baseball games. Nothing but great memories. Prayers for you friend. God will give you peace and comfort during the days to come. Hugs and Kisses Melissa Chamberlain
Melissa Chamberlain
Friend
May 3, 2020
Mrs. Amy, Phillip, Denise, and family, our hearts and prayers go out to you! We are genuinely sorry for your loss! Blessings!! Ken and Rose Higginbotham
Rose Higginbotham
May 2, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend.
Robbie & Debbie Menesses
Friend
