Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
More Obituaries for Michael O’Quinn
Michael Eugene O’Quinn

Michael Eugene O’Quinn Obituary
Michael Eugene O'Quinn, 75, of Vinton, passed away in the comfort of his home on March 31, 2020. Mike worked as a pipefitter for over 50 years. He was an original board member of the West Calcasieu Parish Community Center Authority (West Cal Arena). He was active in the Lions Club and served as past president. Mike also served as a board trustee for Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton. Mike enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Family meant everything to him, it was the most important.
Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret "Pud" O'Quinn of Vinton; three children, Mary Vice of Vinton, Ellen Reed and husband Neville of Orange, Texas, and Missy McClelland and husband Bud of Vinton; six grandchildren, Misty Fountain, Magen Conner, Hannah Johnson, Patrick Vice, Hayden Reed and Ethan Reed; eight great-grandchildren, Tre' Fountain, Bryce Vice, Greyson Johnson, Aimes Fountain, Jace Vice, Beckett Johnson, Russell Reed and Chloe Conner; one sister, Jimmie Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Patrick O'Quinn; his parents, Howard and Ollie Jones O'Quinn; brothers, Wilton O'Quinn, Terry O'Quinn, Billy O'Quinn; and a sister, Peggy Mortimer.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton.
Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2020
