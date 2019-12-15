|
Michael Franklin Harter was born on Jan. 3, 1942, to Harold Franklin Harter and Helen Appel Harter at Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, at the age of 77 with family at his side. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Simon. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Sandra, a daughter Denise Ellison, son-in-law Robert Ellison and a son Michael John; grandchildren Ross Ellison, Erin Ellison, David Ellison and Jack Ellison; and a brother, Harold Harter of Kentwood, La. Mike was a graduate of Southern Nazarene University of Oklahoma. He was an executive vice president with Louisiana Savings & Loan Association. After retiring from Louisiana Savings, he became an Insurance Representative with MetLife. He was a member of Rotary International in Alexandria, La., Lake Charles and Baton Rouge. During his time involved with the Lake Charles Rotary club, he served as a past president. Mike loved sports, especially LSU football and was an avid golfer.
Many thanks to the great caregivers at Sunrise at Siegen and the wonderful caring staff and nurses of the Butterfly Wing of the Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in American Press on Dec. 15, 2019