Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Michael Glenn Moss Obituary
Michael Glenn Moss, 55, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in his residence.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Michael was a 1983 graduate of Sulphur High School and then went on to McNeese to earn his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He worked for the last 6 years with Pencore, LLC and was previously employed with the U.R.S. Corporation. He enjoyed McNeese and LSU Football, fishing, watching NASCAR, solving math problems, and spending time with his wife and daughter, especially when traveling to his favorite vacation destination, Hawaii.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Lynda Moss; his daughter, Kaitlynn Moss; his father, Gary Moss; his mother, Patricia Brooks, all of Sulphur; his sister, Cheryl Chambers of Conroe, Texas; and his mother-in-law, Mary Kitchen of Daytona Beach, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Michael Caraway will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made in his daughter, Kaitlynn's name.
Published in American Press on Oct. 11, 2019
