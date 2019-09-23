|
Michael "Mike" Jacobs, 60, of Creole, La., passed away Saturday, Sept.21, 2019. Mike was born Feb. 9, 1959, to Leroy and Mary Johnson Jacobs. Mike was raised in Baytown, Texas, and moved to Louisiana in 2000. He enjoyed watching John Wayne western movies, hunting, fishing, tinkering around on projects and telling stories. During the hunting season, he especially enjoyed hanging out at the camp with his buddies.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Lee "Jake" Jacobs; and sister, Sharon Louise Margheim.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanette Jacobs; step-father, Royce Battarbee of Anahuac, Texas; sons, Michael R. Jacobs and Gary J. Jacobs, both of Baytown, Texas; step-daughter, Angelina "Angie" Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge; sister, Carolyn R Battarbee of Baytown, Texas; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Sept. 23, 2019