Michael "Mike" John Wells, 79, of Lake Charles, passed away February 26, 2019, in Houston, Texas, after an extended illness.

He was a native of Lake Charles and was a graduate of LaGrange High School. Mike honorably and faithfully served our country in the United States Army National Guard, and retired from The United States Naval Reserve with more than 20 years of service. A true gun enthusiast, he enjoyed collecting guns and hunting. He was a member of the IBEW 861 and traveled extensively. Also, he enjoyed spending his mornings at Big Daddy's and his afternoons at Kroger's Deli with his military buddies. However, he most of all loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three children, John Wells (Janet) of Sulphur, Pamela Wells (fiancé Steve Messer) of Lake Charles and Matt Wells (Jennifer) of Katy, Texas; sister, Mary Ann Newberry (Rich) of Tuckahoe, N.Y.; brothers, Brian Wells of Moss Bluff, La., and Phillip Wells of Houston, Texas; and grandchildren, Leslie, Ryan (Carly), Jessica, Michael John and Johnathan James.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Leslie Wells and Mary Agnes Lundy Wells.

Visitation will begin from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, with Deacon Brian Kirk officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.