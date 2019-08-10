|
|
Michael Joseph Shaughnessy, 71, of Lake Charles, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mr. Shaughnessy was a native of Scranton, Pa., and lived in Lake Charles most of his life. He was a graduate of Westside High School and attended Penn State at the Scranton Campus. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Shaughnessy was a member of Carpenters Local 953 and retired as Purchasing Manager for ERA Helicopters after nearly twenty years. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Michael enjoyed traveling, gardening and cooking.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Fuselier Shaughnessy of Lake Charles; two sons, Timothy Shaughnessy and wife Yvette of Bell City, and Joseph Shaughnessy and wife Alicia of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Logan, Collin, Anna Claire and Jack; one brother, Paul Shaughnessy and wife Beverly of Scranton, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Mildred (Graham) Shaughnessy; brother, John F. "Jack" Shaughnessy; and sister-in-law, Roseann Shaughnessy.
A Rosary and Prayers will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday also at the funeral home. Cremation was under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Aug. 10, 2019