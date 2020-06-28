Michael Leon Alvey, 80, passed away June 25, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph, his mother Nellie, and his brothers Richard, Gene, Larry, and James.

He leaves his sons, Michael Alan Alvey (Jean Marie), Scottie Dewayne Alvey; daughters, Vickie Alvey Armistead, Sabrina Alvey McCoy; brothers, Joe Alvey, Wayne Alvey, Jerry Alvey; sister Faye Yates; grandchildren, Alayna Jones, Miranda Vinson, Cody Alvey, Josee Barousse, Ali Oswald, Blaise McCoy, Walker Alvey; and 12 great grandchildren; the mother of his children, Danita Long LeBleu; his long-term companion, Frances Buford Hagen; and honorary family member, Victor Paladino.

Born and raised in Union Town, Ky, Mike was the son of Norbert and Nellie Alvey. He was a resident of Ragley, La.

In his early years, Mike joined the Air Force where he was stationed at Chenault Air Force Base in Lake Charles, La. Upon discharge, he began working as a carpenter which led him to becoming a successful home contractor. He also worked as a pipefitter for many years from which he eventually retired from Local 106. His drive and great work ethic led him to open Alvey's Truck Stop in Ragley, La. This would be a place where he made many life-long friends.

The Airforce instilled a passion in Mike for flying. He eventually obtained his pilot license and bought his first plane. He served on the board of directors at Deridder Airpark. He also loved to garden, read, and watch John Wayne westerns. He loved having his family over and having cook outs on his back porch.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at New Ritchie Cemetery.

