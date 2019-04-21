Home

Michael R. Thomason Obituary
HACKBERRY - Michael R. Thomason, 64, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.
He was a native of Galveston, Texas, and had been a resident of Hackberry since 2004, coming from Moss Bluff. Michael worked as an operator with Louisiana Pigment for many years before his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed fishing, telling stories and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Gayla Thomason of Hackberry; his children, Chris Thomason of Texas, Emily Gallegos, Eddie Bird and Brett Bird, all of Hackberry, and Valerie Tabb Faverman of Fruitvale, Colo.; his sister, Kathy Roel of Emory, Texas; and four grandchildren, Landon, Evelyn, Breyer and Gracelyn Gallegos.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, in First Baptist Church of Hackberry. The Rev. Monty Rowe will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the church. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019
