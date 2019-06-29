|
Funeral service for Mr. Michael Ray Gary, 70, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, in the Miguez Funeral Home chapel with Deacon Mike Tramel officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Funeral home visitation will be from 3 p.m. Sunday until time of services on Monday. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel.
Mr. Gary died at 7:50 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Gary was a lifelong resident of Jennings and a retired supervisor in the oil industry. He loved motorcycles and classic cars. He loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Brenda Gary of Jennings; one daughter, Donette Gary of Jennings; one son, Todd (Vickie) Gary of Jennings; five grandchildren Allison Gary, Tad Gary, Corey Gary, Laiken Leblanc, Brynn Leblanc; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Lucille Crochet Gary; one sister, Pearl Credeur; three brothers, Glen Gary, Steven Gary and Kermit Gary.
