Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Michael Scott
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Michael Scott


1955 - 2019
Michael Scott Obituary
Michael Scott, 64, of Lake Charles, passed away on Wednesday, Octo. 2, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Scott was born on July 3, 1955, in Lake Charles, where he lived most of his life. He was a graduate of Vinton High School and furthered his education receiving an associate degree in substance abuse counseling. Mr. Scott worked at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital as a substance abuse counselor and later became manager of Texas Pelican Complex.
He had a never-ending love for music, and he was a gifted saxophone and clarinet player. Mr. Scott was a member of the Lake Charles Community Band.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Melissa Scott Ryder of Lake Charles; siblings, Michelle Scott of Carlyss and Curry Scott (Kristy) of Delcambre; stepbrother, Erick Stewart of Lake Charles; stepmother, Colleen Scott of Lake Charles; and two grandchildren, Cameron and Paige Ryder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Ralph "Phil" Scott.
A gathering will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 5, 2019
