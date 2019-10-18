|
|
Michael Scott Monk departed this earth on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Michael was born on July 20, 1982, in Lake Charles. He attended Bell City High School where he was active in FFA. Michael, as he said, graduated from the college of hard knocks. Michael was raised with a very strong knowledge that you work for what you want. He excelled in his field as an extractor operator and was knowns as the best across many states. The ladder of success was his goal and with hard work Michael became a project manager for Performance and Signature and at the time of his death completed work for Cust O Fab. Michael was proudest of his two children, Hunter Scott and Hallie Nichole Monk. The hero in his life was his grandfather, Bill Kerry, who taught him to work hard. His saving grace was his grandmother, Betty Kerry.
Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Hank; grandfather, Bill Kerry; grandparents, Leroy Lavergne and Anna Lavergne Guidry.
Survivors are his mother, Belinda Lavergne; and stepfather, Rod Lavergne; brother, Shane; sisters, Kelsey and Tory Lavergne; grandmother, Betty Kerry; and four nephews and four nieces.
A private celebration of Michael's life will be Saturday, Oct. 19, for family and friends.
Published in American Press on Oct. 18, 2019