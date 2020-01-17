|
Hebrews 11:1 "Faith is believing in what you hope for, not what you see"
Michael was born to Carolyn Doucette and Wayne Doucette in Orange, Texas. He was raised in Vinton, Louisiana, and graduated from Vinton High School. Michael's construction interest began early in his life. He was often his father's apprentice, learning the basic skills of construction at home. He held several colorful jobs, from milk delivery (resulting in his family and friends calling him "the milk man), to corn chip delivery. His first "official" construction job was when he moved to the Cayman Islands to work alongside his brother, Brent. There, he continued to "hone his skills" in construction. Michael enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved camping, hunting and cooking for family and friends.
He moved back stateside to be able to be near to his daughter, Taylor. Michael was a very proud daddy. He loved to share pictures of her with everyone he would meet. This was the method he used to eventually meet and begin his love story with Brenda. They were married at the Vinton First Baptist Church, the very same church we celebrate his memorial service. Michael became a loving stepfather to Brittney and Jordan, as a result of this blessed union. Their family was complete.
Michael is survived by his wife of 20 years, Brenda, his daughter, Taylor (Adam Matherson, fiancé), Brittney Palomino (Devin), and Jordan Barnes (Paulina), four grandchildren: Jaxon Barnes, Jovie Coleman, Rexie Palomino and Millie Barnes, Brent Doucette (brother), Carolyn Doucette-Hanks (Jerry) and a very large extended family.
Michael is preceded in death by father, Wayne Doucette and brother, Kevin Doucette.
Michael will be interred with his father and brother at Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly, Louisiana at a later date.
Michael's memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Vinton First Baptist Church, 1401 Center Street, Vinton, Louisiana 70668.
Michael's passing, though unexpected and devastating, has given all of us who knew and loved him, the hope and confidence of knowing he will be our guardian angel, and that we will see him again one day.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020