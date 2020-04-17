|
|
Michael Wayne Ortego, 74 years young, went to his eternal home peacefully in his sleep on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, La., with his wife and sister by his side. He lost his eight-year battle with Parkinson disease and Lewy Body dementia.
Mike, aka Papa to many, was born on March 30, 1946, in Jennings, La., to Hilda Istre and Hugh B. Ortego. He was a 1967 graduate of Jennings High School. He served our country in the Navy from 1967-1977 aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. America, during the Vietnam War. He received the National Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Meritorious Unit Commendation.
Mike was an Exclusive Allstate Agent in Lake Charles for 37 years with Mrs. Lucille Jones as his Service Agent. Through his immense love for running, he trained diligently and ran 32 marathons including the Boston Marathon. My Baby, Daddy and Papa will be remembered as a kind and loving man, who loved all sports, news, his Corgi girls, feeding the birds and watering his plants. Mike loved the LORD with all his heart and served HIM proudly. He always attended Church on Sunday and most recently worshipped at Crossroads Church Moss Bluff and Water's Edge Lake Charles. He loved traveling to many countries and states, but his most favorite destinations were the ones where he would sun on the beaches of the world.
Mike battled with Parkinson disease and Lewy Body dementia. He did not let these diseases slow him down. He remained active with Rock Steady Boxing, daily workouts at Gigi's Downtown, Downtown Crawfish Festival, Eljay Foundation for Parkinson Syndrome Awareness support meetings, Eljay's Lunch Crew and Eljay Foundation for Parkinson Syndrome Awareness Board of Directors.
Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life and wife, Donna Richey Ortego; children and stepdaughters, Michelle Peek (Steve), Divina Shelley (Philip), Micah Ortego, Jeremiah Ortego (Tara), Ashlee Milazzo (Joe), Amanda LeLeaux and Arinn Neis (Adam); ALL of his grandchildren, Ethan Peek (Tori), Chloe Peek, Emma Peek, Isabella Shelley, Everette Shelley, Eva Shelley, Dallas Shelly, Jaden Ortego, Kylie Ortego, Colin Ortego, Mia Ortego, Sophia Ortego, Isla Ortego, Campbell Lemons, Kirston Hahn (Rob), Kassidy Mitchell, Kainen Hilliard, Adeline Thibodeaux, Angelina Neis, Dylinn Thibodeaux and Declan Neis; his sisters, Virginia (Trinka) Ortego and Dawn Steele; and a brother, Hugh B. Ortego; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda Istre Ortego and Hugh B Ortego; a brother, Harold Ortego; and his loving aunt "Nanny," Mrs. Ella Vern Ortego Miller.
The family would like to thank Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home staff and especially ALL the STAFF of Hall 4; also Lamm Hospice of Crowley, Louisiana and specifically Sheryl Trahan for the amazing care of our precious Mike.
His service will be at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 3 p.m. with viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a private interment at Saint Jules Cemetery in Millerville, La., in Acadia Parish at a later date.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2020