Michiko Yamada Ardoin
1927 - 2020
Michiko Yamada Ardoin was born September 1, 1927 in Sapporo, Japan, and left this life July 24th, 2020. She was the youngest of nine children and stayed to care for her mother when her father and oldest brother went to serve as missionaries to Asian populations in South America. She married Burnelle J. Ardoin from Mamou, Louisiana, in 1964.
Michiko really enjoyed tending to her plants, gardening, and floral arranging. She loved family gatherings, eating out with friends, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, and her husband, Burnelle J. Ardoin.
She is survived by her son, James C. Ardoin of Katy, Texas and his children, Lauren and fiancé Paul, Brandon and wife Brooke, Conner and Emily; son, David L. Ardoin and wife Cheri of Lake Charles, and their daughters, Bethany Ardoin Verret and husband Drew, and Michiko's first great grandchild, Graham of Lake Charles, and Kyleigh Ardoin of New Orleans; daughter, Lynda Ardoin Holmes and husband Stephen of Sour Lake, Texas and their daughter, Hannah; and daughter, Doris Ardoin O'Quinn of Kingwood, Texas and her children, Hunter and wife Natalie and Cooper. She also leaves a very large extended family. Michiko was loved by everyone she adopted along the way, referring to herself in third person as "Mom or Grandma".
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Kent Shepherd will officiate.
Due to COVID regulations and the rise in cases, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Consolata Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
