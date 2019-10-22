|
|
Mickey Arthur McInnis, age 73, died peacefully in a local hospital, on Oct. 20, 2019, after years of battling Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1946, in Sulphur. After graduating from Sulphur High School, he went on to Sowela Technological Community College and became a machinist until retiring from Citgo Refinery after 43 years. He was a jack-of-all trades and a master of many. He lived his life providing for his family and working in his garage and barn. His hobbies included racing his Plymouth Road Runner, working on anything with a motor, raising his cattle, and hunting. We know he is working on all of Heaven's fixer uppers standing tall and with steady hands.
Left here on Earth to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 50 years, Dianne McInnis; his three daughters, Christine Racca, Monica Fetting, and Candice Thibodeaux and husband David, all of Sulphur; five grandchildren, Andrew Dowers and Carly, Alexis Sawyer and Duston, Alisha Billiot and Tyler, Brian Thibodeaux, and Clair Thibodeaux; four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Hagen, Dawson and Cooper; his brother, Charles McInnis of Moss Bluff; his sisters, Judy Bunch and Gloria McInnis, both of Sulphur; his sister-in-law, Gail McInnis of Sulphur; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gussie McInnis; one brother; Donald McInnis; his brother-in-law, Kyle Bunch; and his sister-in-law, Nancy McInnis.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Harold McInnis will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the workers at Stonebridge Place Assisted Living, Dr. Fuqua, the staff of Heart of Hospice, and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital for showing so much care and compassion, and also special thanks to the many friends and family who have shown love and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the (act.alz.org) in memory of Mickey A. McInnis.
Published in American Press on Oct. 22, 2019