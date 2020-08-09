1/1
Mike "Possum" Locklier
{ "" }
Michael David "Mike" Locklier, 65, of Lake Charles passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Locklier was born in Houston, Texas. He lived most of his life in Houston, McComb, Ms and Lake Charles. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked nearly 17 years as an Operator for ExxonMobil. While in Mississippi, Mr. Locklier enjoyed raising horses and cows. Later years, he enjoyed playing PlayStation golf. His greatest love was traveling cross country with his wife on his Harley. Colorado being their favorite destination, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was amongst their most adventurous and the rides as a member of the Patriot Riders of Houston Honor Guard was his most privileged. Mr. Locklier had a witty spirit, often joking and poking fun, giving everyone a hard time that often ended in laughter. He will be most remembered for his smile.
He leaves to honor his memory, his wife, Catherine Ford Locklier of Lake Charles; three sons, Ronald Robertson, Eric Robertson and Derrick Robertson, all of Lake Charles; seven grandchildren, Eric Robertson, Christian Robertson, Destiny Robertson, Blake Robertson, Connor Robertson, Trae Robertson and Ashton Robertson and one sister, Debra Locklier Groth and husband Hayden of Lake Sam Rayburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Joseph and Madeline Stubbs Locklier.
In respect of his wishes, Mr. Locklier's family and friends will gather in memory privately.

Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
