Milam Columbus "Lucky" Young, 92, a resident of Sulphur, passed away Jan. 19, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born May 13, 1927, in Kenedy, Texas. Graduated from South Park High School, Beaumont, Texas, in 1945. Joined U.S. Navy in 1945 and served honorable in World War II and continued in the navy reserves until 1987 retiring after 42 years of service.
Lucky was a construction electrician for 16 years before joining Mobil Pipeline as an electrician where he retired after 22 years in 1989. He was also involved in The Boy Scout program for 35 years where he achieved an Eagle Scout, wood badge, Pisano and silver beaver awards. He was involved locally in the Gideons International, Southwest La. Amateur repeater Ham Club as KA5SUR. The Sulphur Armed Forces Committee and Calcasieu Crime stoppers. His biggest joy was volunteering in the media department at First Baptist Sulphur and Olivet Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Philip Young; parents, Burnel and Wilma Young; brothers, Clifton and Mary Lee Young Burnel B, Jr. and Peggy Young.
Survivors include; wife of 67 years, Aris O. Young, Sulphur; sons, Liston and Martha Young of League City, Texas, and Jeffrey and Brenda Young of Deville, La.; granddaughters, Katherine and Matthew Bruner of Manville, Texas, with children Colin, Asher and Amelia; Rachel and husband Patrick Waite of Richmond, Texas, children, Caleb, Madison, Elijah and Lucas; granddaughter, Rebekah Young of Deville, La.; with a host of nephews and nieces across Texas.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 25, at First Baptist Church of Sulphur with the Rev. Michael Linton officiating. Visitation will be 5:30 – 8 p.m. Jan. 24, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home and from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Baptist Church of Sulphur.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or Media Department of First Baptist Church of Sulphur.
Published in American Press on Jan. 22, 2020