Mildred Calvin "Snook" Guidry
1933 - 2020
Mildred Calvin Guidry "Snook", 86, was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Cheneyville, La., to the late Louis and Laura Alex Calvin. A native of Cheneyville, she was a resident of Lake Charles for most of her life, where she was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Peabody High School in Alexandria, La., and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education from Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas. Mrs. Guidry was a retired educator and taught at several schools, namely, Mossville High School, Westwood Elementary School and Cherry Street Elementary School. She also was a CCD first grade teacher at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Mrs. Guidry was a member of several organizations; NAUW, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Louisiana Retired Teachers, and National Women of Achievement, just to name a few.
She departed this life Monday, June 29, 2020, at 8:37 p.m. in Lake Charles. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Monica Guidry (Robert) Shelton Jr.; two grandchildren, Alexander Hayward Shelton and Blake Louis Shelton; niece, Terrie Lynn Booth; great-nephew, Brian Louis Booth; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Laura Calvin; sister, Leola Calvin; and brother, Louis Calvin. Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Father Joby Mathew. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral
01:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
