Mildred Calvin Guidry "Snook", 86, was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Cheneyville, La., to the late Louis and Laura Alex Calvin. A native of Cheneyville, she was a resident of Lake Charles for most of her life, where she was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Peabody High School in Alexandria, La., and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education from Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas. Mrs. Guidry was a retired educator and taught at several schools, namely, Mossville High School, Westwood Elementary School and Cherry Street Elementary School. She also was a CCD first grade teacher at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Mrs. Guidry was a member of several organizations; NAUW, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Louisiana Retired Teachers, and National Women of Achievement, just to name a few.
She departed this life Monday, June 29, 2020, at 8:37 p.m. in Lake Charles. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Monica Guidry (Robert) Shelton Jr.; two grandchildren, Alexander Hayward Shelton and Blake Louis Shelton; niece, Terrie Lynn Booth; great-nephew, Brian Louis Booth; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Laura Calvin; sister, Leola Calvin; and brother, Louis Calvin. Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Father Joby Mathew. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum.
Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.