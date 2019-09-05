Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Mildred Glidewell
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church of Starks
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church of Starks
Burial
Following Services
Fountain Cemetery
1931 - 2019
Mildred Glidewell Obituary
Mildred Glidewell, 88, of Starks, La., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1931, in Pitkin, La., to William and Alma Martin. She will be remembered as a loving mother figure to many of her family members who she helped raise. She will also be remembered as a devoted Christian lady and dedicated member of First Pentecostal Church of Starks.
Those left to cherish her memory include her granddaughter, Stefanie Glidewell; great-grandchildren, Erin, Jailey, Mathieu, Rylan and Keeley; great-great-grandchildren, Oaklynn and Jonah; siblings, Laverne Drake, J.P. Martin (Susan), Wayne Martin (Peggy) and Avis Moore (Donald); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. T. Glidewell Jr.; daughter, Kimberly Glidewell; grandson, Jordan Adams; her parents; and five siblings.
Her funeral service will be held at First Pentecostal Church of Starks at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Rev. Karl Smith and Rev. Ben Moore will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Fountain Cemetery. Visitation will be held at First Pentecostal Church of Starks on Friday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 5, 2019
