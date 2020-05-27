Mildred Balding Hazell, 95, of Sulphur, peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Mildred was born on Dec. 2, 1924, in Clareton, Wy., to James and Mary Balding.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her husband, Dwight D. Hazell; a daughter, Darlene Bunch; a son, David Hazell; and two granddaughters, Laura Kroske and Jennifer McGill. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Guidry (Daniel) of Sulphur, Marilyn Kaefer (Bob) of Burrell, Fla., Wilma Madison (Ken) of Millersville, Md., Joetta Clay (Lee) of Haughton, La.; sons, Terry Hazell of Moss Bluff, and Allen Hazell of Sulphur, 23 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Mildred loved to travel and work in her flowerbeds. She loved her dog "Star", her cat," Kitty Kitty", and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will forever be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.

A private graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Big Woods Cemetery of Vinton.

