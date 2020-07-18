Mildred Martin Powell was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on July 15, 2020, at the age of 85.

She was born in Brookhaven, Miss., on Nov. 8, 1934, to Wesley and Ella (Stewart) Martin, and grew up in Sulphur, La. She was a proud 1952 graduate of Sulphur High School, and spent many a Friday night for the next 50+ years, cheering on her beloved Tors football team--including some of her proudest years in the 70s supporting her daughter, Sharon, and son-in-law-to-be, John, in the band.

Mildred began her career as a secretary, but worked her way up the ranks to senior buyer for Cities Service Oil Company in Sulphur, where she worked for more than 20 years. Following her time at Cities Service, she continued as a senior buyer for Boeing and Marine Spill Response Corporation before retiring.

She was extremely proud of her professional accomplishments, but Mildred was most proud of her family, and her greatest reward in life was taking care of those she was closest to.

It was clear from her early years as the big sister to three younger brothers that Mildred was a natural born caretaker and that never changed. Whether it was preparing meals and helping take care of her aging father, aunt, and uncle, supporting her husband, Boyce, through health issues later in life, being with her sister-in-law, Sylvia, during her battle with cancer, or just doing everything she could for her daughter and grandkids, Mildred was always there for those she loved.

She also was the family go-to (as well as many of their friends) when it came to sewing and emergency alterations. Mildred was extremely proud of passing that skill along to her granddaughter, Kourtney, who is now teaching Mildred's great-granddaughter to follow in her footsteps.

Mildred's life-long devotion to her family was never-ending, and being able to spend time with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren later in life were treasured moments for her, and them.

Traveling was another passion for Mildred, who took many trips over the years with Boyce across the country. She enjoyed most everywhere she went, but her favorite spots to visit were national parks and some of God's most beautiful natural creations.

After moving to Texas in 2007, it didn't take long for her to adjust to her new surroundings when it came to sports. While she didn't attend Texas A&M, she loved being a part of the Aggie traditions at Aggie football, baseball, basketball and softball games, and even took several road trips with her grandson Dallas and his friends to support the Aggies.

A high school basketball standout herself, one of her favorite sports teams she ever followed was the 2011 National Championship women's basketball team. Having the opportunity to meet and get to know the coaches, especially Gary Blair and Vic Schaefer, and many of the players at their weekly luncheons, was a thrill that she loved to talk about to anyone who would listen.

Whether it was her career, cheering for her favorite sports team or taking care of those closest to her, Mildred was always passionate and committed, and her love was always strong.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Powell) Shipp and her husband John of Bryan, Texas; grandson, Dallas Shipp and his wife Maurie of College Station, Texas; granddaughter, Kourtney (Shipp) Mangham and her husband Justin of Bryan, Texas; great-grandson, Turner Mangham; great-granddaughters, Karsyn Mangham and Marlow Powell Shipp; brothers, Bobby Martin and his wife Sue of Bryan, Texas, Harold Martin and his wife Martha, of Norman, Okla.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives, friends and the many caretakers who helped take care of her in her final years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, the Rev. Boyce D. Powell, parents Wesley and Ella Martin; and brother and sister-in-law, Randall and Sylvia Martin.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Central Church Family Life Center, in College Station, Texas, with a graveside service to follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss, La., at 3:30 p.m.

Flowers may be sent to Memorial Funeral Chapel - College Station, and gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the 12th Man Foundation in support of the Texas A&M Women's basketball.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store