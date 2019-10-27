Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Mildred Puckett Obituary
Mildred Puckett, 86, passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2019, at Briarwood Nursing Home in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Jim L. Puckett; sons, Jim L. Puckett Jr. and Daniel Puckett.
She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are Donald (Marilyn) Puckett of Lake Charles and Steve (Dona) Puckett of Bennett, Colo.
As per her wishes, her cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, and there will be no service.
Published in American Press on Oct. 27, 2019
