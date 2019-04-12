Miles Randall Mitchem, D.D.S., 86, of Lake Charles, La., died April 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Dr. Mitchem was born Jan. 18, 1933 in Crowley, La., to Harley and Hazel Mitchem, and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He was a local dentist for over 50 years. Early in his career he served several years as a dentist in the U.S. Navy. He actively served in the Louisiana Dental Association in many capacities throughout his career. He was involved in numerous organizations such as Boys Village, the Optimist Club and Gideons International. He was a faithful member of Sale Street Baptist Church and later, Trinity Baptist Church of Lake Charles.

Dr. Mitchem enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Most of all he loved Jesus and loved people, helping everyone he could. He leaves a legacy of hard work and devotion to Christ.

Dr. Mitchem is survived by his wife, Arlene Tanner Mitchem; daughters, Myra Mitchem Starkey and husband Taylor of Victoria, Texas, Susie Mitchem Stroud and husband Billy of Houston, Texas, and Cindy Mitchem Lemmons and husband Charlie of San Antonio, Texas; and grandchildren, Miles, Hannah, Spencer, Barrett, Bennett, Kathryn, and Leah as well as numerous other extended family.

He was preceded in death by Katy Mitchem and his parents.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Gideons International and .

Dr. Mitchem's family would like to express a special word of thanks to the staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice for their compassionate care of their beloved father.