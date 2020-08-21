1/1
Milford Henry Reed Jr
1956 - 2020
On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the peaceful hours of a new day, Milford Henry Reed Jr. was elevated to a new status. He left this earthly existence and took flight to his spiritual reward and life everlasting.
Milford Henry Reed Jr., 64, was born March 19, 1956, to the late Milford Henry Reed Sr. and Bessie Ann Reed.
Milford was a 1974 graduate of Edmondson High School in Baltimore, Md. After graduation, he served in the Maryland National Guard for a year before he enlisted in the U.S. Army. While serving at Fort Polk, La., he met the love of his life and made Louisiana his home. Milford served as a J.D. Parish Police Juror. He was employed by Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op for 25 yrs.
On Oct. 17, 1992, he married Nordell Sanders, the "Love of his Life" and became the bonus father to Keishawna and on Aug. 12, 1994, Danielle was born. Nordell became a bonus mother to D'kissy.
Milford was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church of Jennings, pastored by the Rev. Gerald Perkins, where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Masons.
Milford leaves to mourns his loving and devoted wife, Nordell, daughters, Dkissy Bristow (Travis), Keishawna Davis (Alvin) and Danielle Reed; five grandsons, Travis, Alvin, Jamell, Cameron and Kyson; one granddaughter, Payton; three sisters, Esther Johnson, Mildred Reed, Linda Reed all of Baltimore, Maryland; a host of other family members and friends.
A public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Union Baptist Church, 1014 S. Main St., Jennings, La., following Social Distancing Guidelines. A private funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in the church.
The Rev. Gerald Perkins Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Peterson Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary. Graveside Military Honors will be accorded.

Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
AUG
22
Funeral
01:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC
819 N. State Street
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 824-0521
