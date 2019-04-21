Millard Guillory, 86, passed away in a local nursing home.

Millard was born in Pine Prairie to Tamile and Clorice Guillory. He lived in Moss Bluff for 48 years and was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church. Millard worked as a carpenter for McManus Construction. He enjoyed fishing and camping at Toledo Bend, gardening and visiting with family and friends, but he mostly spent his time working. In his later life he would occasionally go to the casinos.

Millard is preceded in life by his parents and two brothers

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Steve Guillory and wife Alissa of Moss Bluff; daughter Jeannice G. Fontenot and husband Phillip of Moss Bluff; and four grandchildren, Joseph, Veronica, Maryann and Terrie.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday April 22, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday April 23, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019, at St. Theodore Catholic Church, with Father Aubrey Guilbeau officiating. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary