Milton James Ardoin, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Christus St. Patrick's Hospital. He was born to his late parents, Leon and Aimee Ardoin on Aug. 18, 1938, in Iowa, La. He was a parishioner at St. John Bosco Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion. Also, he was a part of the National Guard for a number of years, and in his spare time, loved to hunt. Milton was a strong supporter of Life Share Blood Drives and would hustle people to donate.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Violet Ardoin; two sons, Larry Ardoin and wife Cricket of Iowa, La., Harold Ardoin of Baton Rouge; four daughters, Cheryl Matt and fiancé Ronald Smith of Lake Charles, Monique Burnett and husband Homer of Amarillo, Texas, Debra Kiser of Iowa, La., Sandra Martinez of Iowa, La.; three step daughters, Kitty Lamberth, Lynn Newman, Becki Conner; one sister, Bitsy Landry and husband Arthur of Vidor, Texas; 10 grandchildren; nine step grandchildren; along with 16 great-grandchildren.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Charles Ardoin; one sister, Beatrice Oliver; along with a great-grandson, Abraham Sebastian.

Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Deacon Fred Reed officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.

