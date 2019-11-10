|
|
Milton Joseph "Claude" Trahan, age 82, resident of Vinton, Louisiana went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born in Edgerly Louisiana on January 13, 1937. Mit's first job was on his father's farm in Edgerly where he learned about the operation of a rice farm. After High School, he moved on to working as a roustabout in the oilfield, then an operator in the Cities Service Refinery, followed by a career as an electrician working in industry. He worked in the Cities Service PCD plant in the late 70's and early 80's, but moved to Rifle Colorado where he worked in the Shale Oil Processing Industry. Mining and snow just didn't suit Mit, so he returned to Louisiana and went to work at the Boeing Strategic Oil Reserves in Hackberry. He also served his country proudly in the Louisiana National Guard. Mit loved to hunt and fish and kept a full freezer of fresh game. However, his family always came first.
Mit is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alma Levada Trahan, 7 children, Mitzi Bond (Joe), Todd Trahan (Kathy), Cathy Hoffpauir (George), Greg, Wendy Miguez (Keith), Sunny Miller (Mike), Jade English (Conor), 22 Grand Children, and 12 Great Grand Children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Murphy and Edith Trahan, one brother Carlton Trahan, and one Grandchild Jessica.
Mit was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton Louisiana where he served as Extraordinary Minister of Communion, CCD Teacher, and was active in the Pro-Life ministry. He made many pilgrimages to Washington DC where he participated in the March For Life, he was a beautiful voice for the unborn. He had a special devotion to Our Blessed Mother Mary, and learned to be an accomplished rosary designer. His Job Teardrop rosaries are scattered throughout the earth. May your grace O Lord go before us and follow after us to make us determined to carry out your good works.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Vinton Louisiana on Monday, November 11th at 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Mimosa Pines - South Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home in Vinton on Sunday, November 10th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Cursillio Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Life Counseling, or to the Diocese of Lake Charles – Office of Vocations.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonvinton.com for the Trahan family.
Published in American Press on Nov. 10, 2019