Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles
Minerva P. Kuttner Obituary
Minerva P. Kuttner "Minnie", 97, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Saviour on April 19, 2019.
She was born in Jennings, La., and lived in Lake Charles prior moving to Texas to be with family. She was a life long member of University United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Helps Ministry of the church and a member of the Eastern Star. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Sebek and husband Darrell of Missouri City, Texas, Patsy Bult and husband Jerry of Lake Charles, Carolyn Raimer and husband Jack of Crosby, Texas; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Henry Powell and E.C. "Shorty" Kuttner; brothers, David and twin brothers, Alvin and Calvin Pulver; sisters, Esther Lippard and Ruth Coker.
Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume Saturday at 8 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Charles Langford will officiate. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 25, 2019
