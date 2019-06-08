Minnie Lee Logan Guinn, age 84, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Minnie was born Aug. 22, 1934.

Minnie lived in Moss Bluff most of her life, and was an active member at Gateway Church of God for many years. She was a wonderful mother and wife always making sure her family was taken care of. She loved to cook and bake and for family, but most of all she loved the Lord and was always willing to share that with other people. She will truly be missed. Before Minnie was married she worked as a nurse and after her husband's death she volunteered as a Pink Lady for Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was a licensed floral designer, and her love of flowers was shown in her yard. There were always fresh flowers in her house that were picked from her yard. Minnie was widowed for many years and during this time she traveled extensively. One summer she and two friends toured the United States visiting places that were on their bucket list. The grass never had time to grow under her feet, she loved helping people, praying with people, visiting the sick or preparing a meal. Whatever was needed she was willing to do.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Ronald Guinn; son, Robert Allen Guinn; and her parents, Pete and Velma Logan.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are daughter, Carmen Walker and husband Allen; son, Dale Guinn and wife Tina; six grandchildren, Quinton Guinn and wife Mandy, Beau Guinn and wife Kitty, Christy Guinn, Ambra Hickman and husband Calvin, Erin Walker, Reagan Guinn and her mother Sandra Yates; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Gateway Church of God in Moss Bluff. The Rev. Richard Rials will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Special thanks to Mrs. Betty Ebarb Bealer. Without her this journey with dementia and cancer would have been so much more difficult for us. Also St. Joseph's Hospice who also are such a caring group of people who have a special calling and were always there when we needed them.