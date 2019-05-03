On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Miriam Daniels Brown, at the age of 93, peacefully went to rest in the arms of the Lord, while in a local hospital. She was surrounded by angels, loving family members and friends.

Miriam Daniels Brown, 93, was born Nov. 23, 1925, in Grant, La., to the union of the late John W. Daniels and Etta Victorian Williams Daniels. Miriam was baptized at an early age by the Rev. Steve Hampton in Grant, La.

She was a deaconess at Christian Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Edward Alexander Jr. For over 60 years she served as a deaconess under the late Rev. W. C. Clark, then the late Rev. Al Garfield Stevens and currently Reverend Edward Alexander Jr. During her domestic career, she raised her 8 children and so many other family's children with love and teachings of God's lessons.

Miriam (Tunica) is survived by her daughters Elizabeth "Liz" Williams Gore of Lake Charles, La., and Mary Kay Eberhart of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Deidra Williams and Delmond Hatcher of Selma, Ala., Constance Williams Guy, Henry Jerome Williams and Demetruis Eberhart of Pensacola, Fla., Jarriett Myrick, Robert E. Williams, Latasha Weston and Keisha Weston; two daughters-in-law, Elouise (Robert) Hatcher of Selma, Ala., and Candy (John) Daniels of Homestead, Fla. She had 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Henry Brown; father, John W. Daniels; mother, Etta V. Daniels; sisters, Euelena Johnson and Relevia Mackey; brothers, Henry, John and Frank Daniels; daughter, Linda Faye Williams; sons, John W. Daniels, Robert E. Williams, Preston Williams and Roy Williams; one grandchild, Gwendolyn Daniels; one great-grandchild, Christian Touchett.

Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Christian Baptist Church. The Rev. Edward Alexander Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.