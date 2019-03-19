Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Miron Sittig
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miron Sittig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miron Lynne (Guidry) Sittig


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miron Lynne (Guidry) Sittig Obituary
Miron Lynne Guidry Sittig, 62, passed away on March 16, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1957, in Lake Charles, La., to Eugene Guidry and Betty Touchet Guidry.
Miron is remembered as a great wife, mother and grandmother. She loved playing the role as a "soccer mom" and taking her children to their livestock shows and sports. Her four grandchildren were the light of her life. She would light up every time they called her "Gigi." She was a friend to all and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of forty years, Arthur "Art" Sittig; daughter, Tanya Gibson and husband, Weston; son, Brent Sittig and wife, Vanessa; four granddaughters, Bailee Landry, Jaiden Landry, Jordyn Gibson, and Kynnedi Gibson; two sisters, Deena Breaux and husband, Ernie of Vinton, LA, and Donna Thibodeaux and husband, Craig of Sulphur, LA; two brothers, Barry Guidry of Lake Charles, LA, and Joey Dartez of Sour Lake, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Guidry and Betty Touchet Manuel; mother and father in-law, Hilliard and Margaret Sittig; and sister, Lauren Guidry Sura.
A funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 1PM on Thursday, March 21. Following the service cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20 from 4PM to 8PM and will resume at noon on Thursday until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now