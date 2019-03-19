Miron Lynne Guidry Sittig, 62, passed away on March 16, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1957, in Lake Charles, La., to Eugene Guidry and Betty Touchet Guidry.

Miron is remembered as a great wife, mother and grandmother. She loved playing the role as a "soccer mom" and taking her children to their livestock shows and sports. Her four grandchildren were the light of her life. She would light up every time they called her "Gigi." She was a friend to all and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of forty years, Arthur "Art" Sittig; daughter, Tanya Gibson and husband, Weston; son, Brent Sittig and wife, Vanessa; four granddaughters, Bailee Landry, Jaiden Landry, Jordyn Gibson, and Kynnedi Gibson; two sisters, Deena Breaux and husband, Ernie of Vinton, LA, and Donna Thibodeaux and husband, Craig of Sulphur, LA; two brothers, Barry Guidry of Lake Charles, LA, and Joey Dartez of Sour Lake, TX; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Guidry and Betty Touchet Manuel; mother and father in-law, Hilliard and Margaret Sittig; and sister, Lauren Guidry Sura.

A funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 1PM on Thursday, March 21. Following the service cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20 from 4PM to 8PM and will resume at noon on Thursday until the start of the service. Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary