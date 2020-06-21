Mitchell Ray Fruge
1953 - 2020
Mitchell Ray Fruge, age 66, of Vinton, La., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Mitchell was born June 22, 1953, in Lake Charles, La.
Mitchell loved fixing things, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jefferd and Lou Ann Fruge; a brother, Jefferd E. Fruge Jr.; and a sister, Paula Ann Rogers.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, Matthew Fruge and Aaron Fruge and wife Ashley; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Kynslee and Jagger; a sister, Charlotte McInnis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cremation was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Published in American Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
3376259171
