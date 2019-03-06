|
Molinda Beth Conley Brooks, better known as "Mollie" to her close friends and family, passed away peacefully in her home in Ragley, La., Saturday, March 2, 2019. Molinda was preceded in death by her Daddy, James P. Conley Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Teddy Brooks; her sons Damion J. Conley, and his wife Nicole, and Dustin S. Courville, and his girlfriend Brittany; as well as her mother, Dianna Royer Courville; her brother, Jamie Conley Jr., and his wife Michelle; nephew Dylan; and nieces Emily and Elaina.
Molinda loved to read, she loved nature and animals, but mostly, her family.
Her family welcomes you to pay your respects and honor her memory from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the home of Dianna Courville, 338 Conley Rd., Ragley, LA 70657.
Services are under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2019