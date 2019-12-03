Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663

Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663

Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663

Mona "Nannie" Castillow

Mona Churchwell "Nannie" Castillow, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mona was a native of Leakesville, Miss., and came with her husband, John, to Lake Charles in 1949 as he began his career with J.E. Hixson and Sons Funeral Home. They lived in Lake Charles until 1963 when Sulphur became their home. John continued his career as Mona began hers with a Hixson company, Magnolia Life Insurance. She worked there for over 25 years.
Through the years, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur, Agin Cajuns Choir, and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Those cherishing many happy memories are her daughters, Keitha Cryer and husband Steve of Benton, and Denise Harper and husband Jess of Lake Charles; her brothers, Stacy Churchwell of Merritt Island, Fla., and Jimmy Churchwell of Sanford, N.C.; four grandchildren, Delia Cryer Jeffcoat and husband Jon of Bossier City, Ashley Cryer McLean and husband Sohn of Texarkana, Ark., Amanda Guillory of Sulphur, and Josh Guillory and wife Lani of Erath; and six great-grandchildren, Avery Jeffcoat, Kyle Peveto, Macy McLean, Mabry McLean, Cooper Guillory and Elliot Claire Guillory. Preceding her in death were her husband, Johnny A. Castillow; her parents, George F. and Lucy C. Churchwell; brothers, Hillary Churchwell and George F. Churchwell Jr.; and great-grandson, Colton W. Peveto.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Honorable Neil Harris of Vancleave, Miss., will officiate. Burial will be in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Charles. Pallbearers will be Josh Guillory, Kyle Peveto, Jon Jeffcoat, Sohn McLean, Heath Clark and Jared Hewitt. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 3, 2019
