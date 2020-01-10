|
|
Monica Bridgette Valentine, 56, of Lake Charles, La., went on to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Pearland Medical Center in Pearland, Texas, with her daughter by her side.
Monica was born on Oct. 22, 1963, to the late Wilda Mae and Daniel Valentine in Lake Charles, La., and was the middle of three children.
Monica was a graduate of Washington High School in 1981. She was blessed with three beautiful children.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two children; and two siblings.
She is survived by daughter, Meghan (Brannon) Jones-Papillion; three goddaughters; and two godsons.
Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Christian Baptist Church located at 202 North Franklin St., Lake Charles, La., visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Edward Alexander. Burial will follow at Combre Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Jan. 10, 2020