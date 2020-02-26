|
|
Monica Lynn Huddle, 46, of Lake Charles passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in her residence.
Mrs. Huddle was born on Nov. 2, 1973 in Crowley and moved to Lake Charles shortly after where she resided all of her life and was a graduate of Barbe High School. She dedicated her life to raising her children and being highly involved in all of their activities and school functions.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Stephen Huddle of Lake Charles; children, Kenny Huddle and fiancé, Kelly Bistok, and her son, Jackson of Moss Bluff; and daughter Kaitlyn Steele and husband Tyler of Alaska and grandson, Rhett Steele; her parents, Johnnie and James Richard King Sr. of Sulphur; brother, James Richard King Jr. and wife Ashly of Ragley; sister, Monica Chantell King and fiancé Wesley Fontenot of Welsh, La.; and nieces, Amber Hamilton and Chelsea Hamilton and her children, Gracelynn and Chantem Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Malia and John Baronet; and her paternal grandparents, Domicile and Kenneth King.
A celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Johnson Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 5 p.m.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020