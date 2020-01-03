Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Monica Renee "Moonie/Mimsey" Coleman


1970 - 2020
Monica Renee "Moonie/Mimsey" Coleman Obituary
Monica Renee "Moonie/Mimsey" Coleman, 49, was born Nov. 27, 1970, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Mildred Coleman. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She was also a graduate of Lagrange High School and employed by CARC. She departed this life Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, one sister, Leshia Coleman Bellard; four brothers, Ronald Coleman, Kirk (Michelle) Coleman, Stanley Narcisse and Troy (Shronda) Narcisse; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Pastor E.J. Kemper III will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020
