|
|
Monica Renee "Moonie/Mimsey" Coleman, 49, was born Nov. 27, 1970, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Mildred Coleman. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She was also a graduate of Lagrange High School and employed by CARC. She departed this life Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, one sister, Leshia Coleman Bellard; four brothers, Ronald Coleman, Kirk (Michelle) Coleman, Stanley Narcisse and Troy (Shronda) Narcisse; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Pastor E.J. Kemper III will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020