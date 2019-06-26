Home

Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Monique Lynn (Aucoin) Graves
Monique Lynn Aucoin Graves, 45, a resident of Moss Bluff, passed from this life on June 24, 2019, in a local hospital due to complications of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
Mrs. Graves will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, wife and devoted friend. She never met a stranger. Her vibrant, friendly and sincere personality will be missed by all who knew her. Monique loved to dance. She was an avid race car fan and loved nothing better than going to a burnout contest. Monique was a secretary for the Calcasieu Parish School Board in the elementary special education department. She graduated from Sam Houston High School and later attended SOWELA. Monique was a "shift mother" and loved her law enforcement family dearly.
Monique was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, LeRoy and Beulah Soileau; and paternal grandfather, Allen Ben Aucoin.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Captain James Graves of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department; children, Alexis Aucoin, James A. Graves and Patryce Graves Abshire and husband George; parents, Ray and Ruth "Nell" Soileau Aucoin, grandchildren, Sierra and George "Beau" Abshire; brother, Monty Ray Aucoin and wife NaShonna; grandmother, Rita Aucoin; special niece, Morgan Ashley Williams; and dog, Jaxson.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4 p.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A celebration of Monique's life will follow the gathering at 6 p.m. Pastor Bart Leger is to officiate. Mrs. Graves' cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on June 26, 2019
