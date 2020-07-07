1/1
Monty Mallett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Monty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monty Mallett, 65, of Vinton, died Saturday in a Sulphur Hospital. He was born in Lake Charles and lived his early life in the Holmwood Community. He graduated from Bell City High School and attended McNeese State University.
Monty was a chef and later the manager of New York Man, a large retail clothing store in New York. He also managed Aaron Rose Jewelry Store for many years before retiring in the Edgerly Community.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Roy Tatum of Edgerly; two sisters, Deanne Myers of Holmwood and Mary Stelly of Iowa; one brother. Jerry Mallett of Holmwood and numerous nieces and nephews.
Monty was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Pervis Mallett and Aileen Bujol, and two brothers Marty and Joseph Mallett.
The family will receive friends in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel from 3 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 6, 2020
God Bless your loving soul Dearly will be missed Prayers for family and love ones
Cynthia LeBlanc
Friend
July 6, 2020
Saddened to learn of Montys passing. Such wonderful memories of our school years at BCHS. RIP Monty, you will be missed.
Diane Plott Miller
Classmate
July 6, 2020
I am So Saddened to hear of the Loss of My Friend. I have Such Awesome Memories of Our Younger Days! My Heartfelt Condolences for the Family. Thoughts and Prayers for Comfort
Rest in Peace Monty
Rebecca Sonnier
Friend
July 6, 2020
Ive know Monty for as long as I can remember and I can say he was always a good friend. My condolences to his family. Rest In Peace Monty!
Myra Lavergne
Friend
July 6, 2020
Im so sorry for yalls loss. I pray God will surround you all with his loving arms and grant you comfort in the days, weeks, months as head.

I love you all dearly
Dolly Corbello
Friend
July 6, 2020
Gerald and I are so sorry for your loss. Praying for the family!
Betty Pousson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved