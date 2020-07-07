Monty Mallett, 65, of Vinton, died Saturday in a Sulphur Hospital. He was born in Lake Charles and lived his early life in the Holmwood Community. He graduated from Bell City High School and attended McNeese State University.

Monty was a chef and later the manager of New York Man, a large retail clothing store in New York. He also managed Aaron Rose Jewelry Store for many years before retiring in the Edgerly Community.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Roy Tatum of Edgerly; two sisters, Deanne Myers of Holmwood and Mary Stelly of Iowa; one brother. Jerry Mallett of Holmwood and numerous nieces and nephews.

Monty was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Pervis Mallett and Aileen Bujol, and two brothers Marty and Joseph Mallett.

The family will receive friends in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel from 3 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

