Known to everyone as "Mike," Morgan Samuel Harmison IV departed this life in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, 2020. He was born on Dec. 3, 1941 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He attended Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas, where he was the starting quarterback on the football team and voted "Mr. Brave" (the school mascot was the Braves) his senior year.
After college, Mike served as a corpsman in the United States Navy, from which he was honorably discharged. His career brought him to Lake Charles, where he remained the rest of his life. His first job in Lake Charles involved working in collections for a finance company. He then moved into banking, starting his career at Lakeside National Bank in 1966. His winning personality and banking talent earned him numerous promotions over the succeeding years. At the time Lakeside National Bank was purchased by another institution in 1989, Mike had risen to Senior Lending Officer.
He then became part of a management team that joined Cameron State Bank and worked there for more than twenty years, rising to the rank of Executive Vice President and Senior Lending Officer. With the team headed by President Roy Raftery, they grew Cameron State Bank from a small institution to a $700 million bank at the time it was purchased by Iberia Bank in 2011.
Mike was then recruited to join Lakeside Bank, which was the only bank in the entire United States granted a de novo charter for a three-year period at the time. Shortly after coming to Lakeside Bank, he was asked to become President and CEO. He quickly grew Lakeside to the point where its assets exceeded $200 million.
Mike was universally respected in the banking community. He was a favorite confidante of numerous bankers across the state, as well as business clients. He was unfailingly cheerful and friendly. His knowledge of banking was encyclopedic. His respect throughout the region earned him an invitation to become a director for Lake Area Medical Center, now part of the Ochsner Hospital System.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, owning a boat named The Gin Fin. He and his crew were voted the Outstanding Boat in the SWLA Fishing Club tournament in 1997-1998. Mike also was a devoted golfer. Although he would be the first to admit that he never mastered the game, he loved his time on the golf course with his buddies and with his wife. He also fulfilled every golfer's dream when he was able to play the venerable Augusta National Golf Club. While Mike may not have mastered golf, he was a "whiz" at crossword puzzles. Many tried, but no one ever topped him. Part of that was no doubt attributable to his voracious appetite for books. He read at least one or two a week, and his intellectual curiosity was wide-ranging.
Mike was also a man of deep faith in God. He read the Bible daily, and he put its lessons to use in his daily actions. He never preached, but instead inspired those around him by his Christian example. He truly "walked the walk." Even as his health began to fail, he led a weekly Bible study group at his home.
Mike met the love of his life, Jo Ann Menges, at their 55th high school reunion in El Paso. They had known each other casually in high school. While Mike was the star quarterback, she was voted "most beautiful." When they began communicating again after all those years, sparks flew. Within six months, they were married. Those who knew Mike well never saw him so happy. He not only dearly loved his wife, but he dearly loved his adopted family, consisting of her children and grandchildren.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Morgan "Sam" Samuel Harmison, III and Jane Stepp Harmison, and also his brother, Marc Steven Harmison. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Menges Harmison, their two daughters Rae Ann Barnes of Ozark, Missouri and Amy Smith of Dallas, Texas; their grandchildren, Sabrina Morgan Barnes, Forrest Dean Barnes, Tory Anne Yeldell, Weston Greer Yeldell (wife Jolie Yeldell,) Mason Ray Yeldell, and Ethan David Escamilla; and their great grandson Weston Greer Yeldell, Jr.
His visitation will take place at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Sunday from 12 p.m.–2 p.m. His memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2020