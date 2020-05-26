Murphy Joseph "Junior" Thibodeaux, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Saturday May 23, 2020.
Junior was a native and lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was retired from sales in the oilfield and enjoyed playing golf as well as playing the guitar and bass for Cajun and country/western music. He was of the Christian faith.
Junior was proceeded in death by his parents, Murphy Joseph Thibodeaux Sr. and Gladys Dupuis Thibodeaux; brothers, Jimmy Thibodeaux and Henry Thibodeaux; and children JoAnne Thibodeaux and Donald Thibodeaux.
He leaves to mourn his loss and celebrate his memory, his beloved wife of 59 years, Francis Moyer Thibodeaux; son, Russell Lee Thibodeaux and wife Connie; daughter, Karen Moreau and husband Russell Wayne; sister, Judy Ray; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as cousins and extended family of the heart.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Private graveside entombment will follow on Thursday at Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on May 26, 2020.