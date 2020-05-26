Murphy Joseph "Junior" Thibodeaux
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Murphy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murphy Joseph "Junior" Thibodeaux, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Saturday May 23, 2020.
Junior was a native and lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was retired from sales in the oilfield and enjoyed playing golf as well as playing the guitar and bass for Cajun and country/western music. He was of the Christian faith.
Junior was proceeded in death by his parents, Murphy Joseph Thibodeaux Sr. and Gladys Dupuis Thibodeaux; brothers, Jimmy Thibodeaux and Henry Thibodeaux; and children JoAnne Thibodeaux and Donald Thibodeaux.
He leaves to mourn his loss and celebrate his memory, his beloved wife of 59 years, Francis Moyer Thibodeaux; son, Russell Lee Thibodeaux and wife Connie; daughter, Karen Moreau and husband Russell Wayne; sister, Judy Ray; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as cousins and extended family of the heart.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Private graveside entombment will follow on Thursday at Consolata Cemetery.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 25, 2020
I love you so much daddy! I will forever miss you. I will see you again
Karen moreau
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved