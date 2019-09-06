|
Nadine Delorse Johnson LeBlanc, 57, of Sulphur, La., died at 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in her residence.
Born July 28, 1962 in San Diego, Calif., Mrs. LeBlanc was a life-long resident of Sulphur. She attended LaGrange High School, received her Associates Degree in Computer Technology from Delta Tech, and worked ten years at C&L Supplies in Sulphur. She enjoyed shopping, camping and cooking, but her true passion was for her family.
Mrs. LeBlanc is survived by her husband, Andy LeBlanc of Sulphur; daughters, Natosha Gann of Sulphur, Teara Jouett and boyfriend Bubby Bertrand Jr. of Moss Bluff, and Keisha Caldera and husband Jon of New Caney, Texas; sisters, Lisa Floyd of Moss Bluff, Crystal Trechard and husband Ritchie and Michelle Clough; brother, Christopher Sanders and wife Lisa of Lake Charles; aunt, Donna Gooden of Monroe, La.; and her beloved grandchildren, Coley Jouett, Ethan Gann, Seth Gann, Ava Marie Caldera, Jon Fisher Caldera, Harlen James Caldera, and Chasity Ann Caldera; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
At death she was met by her mother, Linda Thomason; father and step-mother, James Shorty Johnson and wife Mildred; grandmother, Agnes Thomason; and in-laws, Lorena and Austin LeBlanc.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Karl Smith will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 6, 2019