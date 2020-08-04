Nadine Marie Ardoin Arbaugh joined her Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's. She passed peacefully in her home in Nashville, Tenn., where she resided for the last 22 years. Born in Bell City, Nadine lived the majority of her life in Lake Charles. Nadine was the second daughter of Webster Adam Ardoin and Lorena Comeaux Ardoin.
She was preceded in heaven by her parents; husband, Jerry W. Arbaugh; siblings, Charles Ardoin, Velma Jean Ardoin Primeaux and Daniel Ardoin.
Nadine met her husband Jerry Wence Arbaugh at an Iowa dentist's office at age 15. They spent their lives together, dedicated to one another and to the family they loved. Nadine was happiest when she was hosting her family and friends, and she and Jerry are now jitterbugging together in heaven.
Nadine is survived by her two daughters, Sherrie Arbaugh Breaux and husband Don Breaux, and Linda Arbaugh Patin; grandchildren, Meghan Breaux Davis and husband Philip Davis, Jessica Breaux and Steven Patin; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Davis and Laney Davis.
Memorial dedications can be given by way of donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. Memorial and graveside service to come in Lake Charles, La.