Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Six Mile Pentecostal Church
Pitkin, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Six Mile Pentecostal Church
Pitkin, LA
Nancy Elizabeth (Smith) Townson Obituary
Nancy Elizabeth Smith Townson, 82, of Grant, La., passed from this life Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Gary and Susan Townson of Grant, James Reginald Townson and Kristie Walker, both of Grant; daughters, Aleta Wynelle Reeves and Sam of Grant, LA, Sabrena Burnett and Barry, also of Grant; grandchildren, Amanda Jo, Julie, Natalie, Lindsey, Morgan, Sydney, Randall, Travis and Taylor, Adriana, Lauryn and Jimmy; great-grandchildren, Gunner, Trendon, Lillian, Nova Lee, Reid, Rowen, Thomas, Gracie, Eden and one more on the way; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Lee Edward Townson; parents, James Reese and Nancy Ann Davis Smith; brothers, William, Lib, J.R., Wes, Carol, T.C., R.H. and Hardy Smith; and sisters, Lucille LaCaze and Syble Stracener.
Visitation will be from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Six Mile Pentecostal Church in Pitkin, La. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Six Mile Pentecostal Church in Pitkin. Reverends Louis Robertson and Tim Deason will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Gary Townson, James Townson, Travis Townson, Randall Burnitt, Sam Reeves and Barry Burnett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gunner Seal and Tommy "Scoot" Gordon. Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery in Grant.
Published in American Press on Nov. 21, 2019
