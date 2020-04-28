Home

Nancy Kanoy Hurlbut Obituary
A private family memorial service will be held at Consolata Cemetery for Nancy Ellen Kanoy Hurlbut at a later date. Mrs. Hurlburt died on April 27, 2020. The body was cremated by Johnson Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband, George W. Hurlbut; two daughters, Heather Beth House (Eddie) and Amber Celeste Duhon (Andrew); five grandchildren, Edwin Hugh House V, Conner Wilson House, Alex Thomas Duhon, Ava Celeste Duhon and Allie Nicole Duhon, all of Lake Charles; and one brother, Bruce Kanoy ad wife Marie of Dayton, Texas. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Nicholas Center for Children, 2519 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, St. Margaret Catholic School, or St. Louis Catholic High School.
Published in American Press on Apr. 28, 2020
