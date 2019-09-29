|
Nancy Morton Kuffel died peacefully in her home in Lake Charles Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Nancy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Morton on Sept. 10, 1926, in Burnby, B.C. She graduated from King Edward School in Vancouver, B.C. She joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and was stationed in France, where she met her first husband, Jean Ferdinand Petit, who died in service. While living in France, she took a job with the American Armed Forces where she met the love of her life, Major George Kuffel.
Nancy was a long-time member of St. Margaret Catholic Church and worked in the church office for many years. She was active in the Serra Club of Lake Charles. Nancy loved to entertain and enjoyed hosting dinner parties for friends and family. George was a member of the Seminary Advisory Board and she hosted many dinners for the seminarians.
She was an avid bridge player and was a member of several bridge groups. She enjoyed spending time on Fridays with the retired officer's group. She was passionate about gardening and was a member of the Lake Charles Garden Club. She also participated for years in a monthly supper club with some of her dearest friends. She enjoyed needlework, cooking and reading.
She was also preceded in death by George, her husband of 51 years; her parents; and her siblings Nina, Wesley and Walter Morton.
She leaves behind nephews, Cliff Watkins Healey of France, Leo Kuffel of Wilmington, N.C., George Kuffel of Plano, Texas, Christopher Morton; and nieces, Sarah Morton Neigel of Fruitvale, B.C., Theresa Kuffel, Patricia Kuffel McGivney and Anne Kuffel O'Brey, all of California.
Nancy was a neighbor of Douglas and Sandra Theriot and was an adopted member of the Theriot family. Their children and grandchildren called her Nan Nan.
We want to thank her caregiver and friend, Angela Chambless, who she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be handled by Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 2500 Enterprise Boulevard. Monsignor James M. Gaddy will be officiating. Burial will be immediately following mass at Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Leesville, La.
Pallbearers will be Will Theriot, Douglas Theriot Jr., George Kuffel II, Leo Kuffel, Chris McCall and Tim Washington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Margaret Catholic School, 2510 Enterprise Boulevard, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Sept. 29, 2019